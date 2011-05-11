Google: We're Activating 400,000 Android Devices Per Day

Photo: sanchom, via Flickr
At Google’s I/O Android keynote the company said 400,000 Android devices are activated daily.That brings the total of activated Android devices to a whopping 100 million.
Other notable stats:
There are over 200,000 free and paid apps available in the Android Market.
To date, more than 4.5 billion apps have been installed on Android phones and tablets.
