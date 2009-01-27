Google "Webdrive" Coming Soon? (GOOG)

We already know a lot of people who use Google’s (GOOG) gmail as an impromptu storage service — need a document on the go, just upload the file as an email attachment, and send it to yourself.



But now there’s fresh signs Google may be making online storage a more formal product: Google-watcher Alex Chitu notes there’s new programming changes to Google Apps that strongly hint a Google webdrive is coming soon.

All of which means life for small online storage providers like Box.net is about to get a whole lot tougher.

See Also: Storage Company Box.Net: Hey AOL, We’ll Take Those Pesky Customers Off Your Hands

