Google Webcast: Check Out What We're Doing In Search (Unless You Read About It Weeks Ago)

Google is giving what it calls a “factory tour” of search (Webcast) — basically giving us an update of what’s going on. As expected, the company hasn’t said anything we don’t know yet: Display ads on image search, local news search, etc. Also, Google Health is now live. This is Google’s attempt to take medical records and digitize them to give users the ability to access their records.



We’re not liveblogging the Webcast, but Phillip Lenssen at Google Blogoscoped is, and we’ll come back at the end if there’s anything interesting to report.

See Also:

Google Advertises On Facebook; Zuckerberg Doesn’t Reciprocate

Microsoft: We Will Disrupt Google’s Search Business–Details Wednesday

Panicked Yahoo Rushing To Sign Google Search Deal Again

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.