Google: We Stink At SEO

Google (GOOG) knows more than anyone about searching for things, but it turns out they don’t know much at all about being found.

The company recently undertook an evaluation of its search engine optimization, grading all of its products based on how well they stick to SEO best practices. The results aren’t pretty.Google’s SEO Report Card, published today on the company’s official blog, is surprisingly forthcoming about just how bad Google is about sticking to SEO guidelines.

For example, just 10% of Google’s product’s pages have a title tag that conforms to the company’s SEO ideal. Fewer than half of their logos link to a correctly formatted URL.

Perhaps this shouldn’t be a surprise. If you Google ‘search engine’, the first four results you get are Dogpile, AltaVista, Bing, and Ask.com. The fifth? Google CSE, a beta product.

This report may be a sign that Google is going to start taking SEO seriously. But the fact that they’ve been able to shrug it off this long is telling. After all, they’re Google. You already know them, and if you’re searching for something, chances are you’re already there.

Click here to see how Google gets SEO so horribly wrong >

