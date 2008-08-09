Google: We Still Haven't Made Anything From YouTube, Postini. But DoubleClick Is A Cash Machine

Boilerplate disclosure in Google’s quarterly report (GOOG): A list of projects/units that aren’t making the search company any money. As it did last quarter, Google notes that YouTube isn’t making any kind of “material” revenue contribution; other units on the goose-egg list include Postini, Google Audio Ads (dMarc), Google Checkout, etc.



Not included in this list, though, is DoubleClick, which Google paid some $3 billion for this spring. Lehman analyst Doug Anmuth, who had previously predicted that DoubleClick would add $300 million in revenue and up to $60 in Ebitda this year, now figures that the company contributed $178 million in the first half of 2008. Given that Google didn’t actually finish the acquisition until March 11, we assume that Doug will be revising his estimate for the rest of the year.

See Also: Google Refuses To Admit AOL Will Never Be Worth $20 Billion Again

Google Getting Goose Eggs From YouTube, Six Other Businesses

Web Video Producers: We’re Pretty Sure There’s A Business Here, Somewhere

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.