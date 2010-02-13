Google May Offer Buzz Independently From Gmail

From Search Engine Land: Google says it may allow people to participate in Google Buzz without having it integrated within Gmail, in addition to offering a combined Gmail service. That may be a welcome move from users of both products, especially in light of the substantial privacy concerns voiced this week about Google Buzz.
