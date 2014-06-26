GOOGLE: We Have 1 Billion Monthly Active Android Users

At Google’s I/O conference, Sundar Pichai, the leader of the Android team, revealed quite a few interesting numbers about the state of Android.

It now has 1 billion monthly active users. That makes it almost as big as Facebook, as far as platforms go.

He also said that users are checking their phones 100 billion times a day. On a per-person basis, people are checking their phones 125 times a day.

He also said that people are taking 93 million selfies per day.

He also addressed the idea that people don’t use Android tablets. He says Android tablet market share is now at 62%.

But, market share isn’t the same as usage. So, Pichai said that 42% of tablet video views on YouTube now come from Android. He thinks that video views can act as a good proxy for actual usage.

