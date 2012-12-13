Google Declares Victory Over The iPhone

Eric Schmidt

Google chairman Eric Schmidt is not mincing words when it comes to the smartphone war with Apple.Speaking with Bloomberg reporters, Schmidt said, “This is a huge platform change; this is of the scale of 20 years ago — Microsoft versus Apple … We’re winning that war pretty clearly now.”



He believes Android is winning because of its incredible global market share. Gartner says Android had 75% of the market, and iPhone has just 15%.

And yes, based on market share, Android is winning.

However, there’s still this sense that Android isn’t winning overall.

Developers are still picking Apple ahead of Android, despite the market share disparity.

T-Mobile is getting the iPhone in the U.S. because it was losing too many customers who wanted the iPhone.

In the U.S., Kantar Media says Apple is beating Android for market share.

Many usage statistics — mobile commerce, web traffic — say Android isn’t being used by people like the iPhone.

So, there’s something amiss with Android’s market share lead. Before Google declares victory, it might want to solve some of these problems.

