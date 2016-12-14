Here's the logo for Google's brand new self-driving car company, Waymo

Google’s parent company Alphabet released the branding for its new self-driving car company, Waymo, at a press conference in San Francisco on Tuesday.

Here it is:

Alphabet has spun its self-driving unit out of Google X, its self-proclaimed moonshot division, into the standalone company Waymo. CEO John Krafcik said Waymo will operate under Alphabet as an independent entity.

Waymo, which stands for “Way forward in mobility,” has the mission of making “it safe and easy for people and things to move around.”

“We will continue to have access to infrastructure and resources Alphabet provides, but in this new world as Waymo we also have this feeling like we are a venture backed startup,” Krafcik said.

The division recently completed its first fully self-driving ride on public roads in Austin, putting a blind passenger in the front seat of a steering-wheel-less car.

Krafcik said at the press event that he could see Google using its self-driving tech for “the ride-sharing business, trucking, logistics, even personally used vehicles and licensing with automakers.”

