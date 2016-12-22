Google's self-driving car fleet may soon include Honda cars

Google’s self-driving car unit, Waymo, may work with Honda on self-driving car tech.

Waymo is in discussions with Honda about integrating its self-driving car tech into Honda cars, Honda wrote in a press release on Wednesday. As part of the collaboration, Honda may provide Waymo with vehicles for its test fleet.

A Google spokesperson confirmed to Business Insider that it’s in talks with Honda.

“We’re looking forward to exploring opportunities to collaborate with Honda to advance fully self-driving technology and make our roads safer,” the spokesperson said.

As of June 30, Google is using 34 of its “Koala” vehicles that come without pedals or a steering wheel as well as 24 Lexus SUVs retrofitted with Google’s autonomous tech for its test fleet.

This story is developing, check back for updates.

