Google Wave's Early Reviews: "Impressive" But "Useless"

Google’s (GOOG) new email killer Wave went out in a much wider beta release this week and the early reviews are already in — on Twitter.(Google may have needed an hour and 20 minutes to explain Wave but we figure a series of 140-character Tweets should be enough to give you a sense of how people are reacting to it.)

The general sentiment is that Wave is both technologically impressive and mostly useless.

To the reviews! >

(If brevity isn’t your thing, see Mashable’s Google Wave: A Complete Guide)

[slide

permalink=”not-really-usuable-1″

title=””Not really usuable””

content=””

image=”http://static.businessinsider.com/image/4acf4df50000000000b3bf6e/image.jpg”

caption=””

credit=””

credit_href=””

]

"Meh!"

permalink=”meh-2″

title=””Meh!””

content=””

image=”http://static.businessinsider.com/image/4acf4dfd0000000000451260/image.jpg”

caption=””

credit=””

credit_href=””

]

[slide

permalink=”2009s-most-overhyped-3″

title=””2009’s Most Overhyped””

content=””

image=”http://static.businessinsider.com/image/4acf4e030000000000183fa6/image.jpg”

caption=””

credit=””

credit_href=””

]

[slide

permalink=”a-sodoku-platform-4″

title=”A “Sodoku platform””

content=””

image=”http://static.businessinsider.com/image/4acf4e090000000000865e96/image.jpg”

caption=””

credit=””

credit_href=””

]

[slide

permalink=”too-unstable-5″

title=””Too unstable””

content=””

image=”http://static.businessinsider.com/image/4acf4e0f0000000000fc8971/image.jpg”

caption=””

credit=””

credit_href=””

]

[slide

permalink=”amazing-not-sure-how-to-use-it-6″

title=””Amazing. Not sure how to use it””

content=””

image=”http://static.businessinsider.com/image/4acf4e18000000000061d155/image.jpg”

caption=””

credit=””

credit_href=””

]

[slide

permalink=”well-all-be-using-it-in-2-years-7″

title=””We’ll all be using it in 2 years””

content=””

image=”http://static.businessinsider.com/image/4acf4e25000000000068de40/image.jpg”

caption=””

credit=””

credit_href=””

]

[slide

permalink=”i-look-forward-to-more-people-on-it-8″

title=””I look forward to more people on it””

content=””

image=”http://static.businessinsider.com/image/4acf4e2a00000000002befed/image.jpg”

caption=””

credit=””

credit_href=””

]

[slide

permalink=”how-is-this-useful-9″

title=””How is this useful?””

content=””

image=”http://static.businessinsider.com/image/4acf4e350000000000f5e23a/image.jpg”

caption=””

credit=””

credit_href=””

]

[slide

permalink=”after-8-weeks-i-dont-know-how-to-use-it-10″

title=””After 8 weeks, I don’t know how to use it””

content=””

image=”http://static.businessinsider.com/image/4acf4e3f0000000000ee4ab6/image.jpg”

caption=””

credit=””

credit_href=””

]

[slide

permalink=”technology-is-astounding-cant-think-of-a-useful-purpose-for-it-11″

title=””Technology is astounding, can’t think of a useful purpose for it””

content=””

image=”http://static.businessinsider.com/image/4acf4e4b00000000001191fc/image.jpg”

caption=””

credit=””

credit_href=””

]

[slide

permalink=”dont-miss-12″

title=”Don’t Miss!”

content=”Google Wave Explained In Two Minutes

How Google Can Make Money With Google Wave“

image=”http://static.businessinsider.com/image/5d7a6c799c0e93499c7d2500/image.jpg”

caption=””

credit=””

credit_href=””

]

[/slideshow]

