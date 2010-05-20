Google Wave Makes Me Feel Stupid And Angry

Photo: PIAZZA del POPOLO

Google just announced it’s opened its collaboration product Google Wave to the public.I love to collaborate! Here at SAI, we do it all day over email, IM, and voice (not the product, the manipulation of air).



So, even though I tried Google Wave last fall and hated it, I decided to give another go. VentureBeat and TechCrunch say it’s better now.

I made my colleague Jay Yarow open Wave in his browser so we could pretend to collaborate.

I regretted it almost immediately.

Why?

I could get into all kinds of specifics – Why is the Wave tab in my browser flashing someone’s email address at me? Where did my “wave” to Jay go? Why is he responding to me with a new “wave”? Why am I so angry right now? – but the overriding problem with Wave is this: I feel like I have to learn how to use it.

Wave makes me feel dumb – and angry.

It’s hard to collaborate well when you feel dumb and angry.

So now I’ve happily closed Wave and gone back to IM, email, and my vocal chords. Phew!

Get a clue, Google! Put this thing in the dumpster and MOVE ON already!

