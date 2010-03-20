Google Wave Is Still A Ghost Town

Remember Google Wave? Perhaps one of the most overhyped products in years, Google’s email-service-from-the-future is still not gaining a following. Despite a huge spike when beta invites became available, Google Wave is still toiling in obscurity, according to this chart from Hitwise.



As we noted last time we checked up on Wave, it’s still early. Few Web services are homeruns on version 1.0. It is of course possible that Google Wave could still be successful and popular someday if Google makes a bunch of improvements and perhaps figures out more practical use cases for it. (Or if another company does.)

But for now, it’s not something many people have found a need for.

