Google Maps Founder: I Quit Google Because The Company Is Too Big, And Facebook Offered Me A Financial Bonanza

Photo: Nial Kennedy/Flickr
The man behind Google Maps and Google Wave, Lars Rasmussen has ditched Google for Facebook, a pretty common pattern these days.He gave an exit interview to the Sydney Morning Herald, explaining the switch. Long story short, Google is too big a company now, and Facebook can offer him more money, presumably through its IPO down the road.
Here’s the best quotes from Rasmussen:
- “The energy [at Facebook] is just amazing, whereas it can be very challenging to be working in a company the size of Google.”
- He also says, he received a “compelling personal pitch” from Mark Zuckerberg himself.
- Of course, it doesn’t hurt that Facebook’s offer was “much more compelling both financially and in terms of the work there”.
- On Google pulling the plug on Wave: “It wasn’t something that I would like to bet my life on, but all that excitement we created when we first unveiled the project was based on something real. It takes a while for something new and different to find its footing and I think Google was just not patient…It’s not my intention or Facebook’s intention that I will go on to do something similar [to Wave.]”
- On the Social Network: “It came out literally as I was talking to Mark and some of the people who were working there. I decided that Hollywood shouldn’t have quite that impact on my professional choices and so I decided not to see it.”
