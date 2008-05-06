Google: Want To Watch TV? Watch Our Ad (GOOG)

An interesting patent application just made public and noticed by Techdirt: Google (GOOG), which is trying to break into the TV ad business, has some interesting ideas on how to make those ads extra-effective — force people to watch them.



Now business plans and patent applications are two different things. Nevertheless, this one contains some insight into how Google is thinking of rewarding those who watch ads, and punishing those who don’t. Among the claims in Google’s patent application for Targeted Video Advertising (our emphasis):

Users may be allowed to skip particular commercials, but required to watch or accept a set number of commercials in order to watch a program. The required number may be, for example, a set integer, such as 11 commercials.

The system…may also require the user to fully watch at least four promotions before the program will continue.

The profile includes some demographic information of the user, such as income, age, and gender. This information may be obtained when the user registers for the video service.

A commercial with the interactive format is an advertisement that requires user interaction to be completed (e.g., a survey)

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.