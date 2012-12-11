Google Was The Most Shared Brand Of 2012

According to Unruly Media, which tracks not only what people watch but also what they share, Google was the most shared social video brand of 2012.



Thanks to campaigns like “Project Glass: One Day,” the company’s videos were shared a whopping 196.8 per cent more than last year. Someone’s been doing his YouTube homework.

Five newcomers broke the top 10, including TNT, Coca-Cola, Abercrombie & Fitch, Samsung, and P&G. Volkswagen, which went viral last year with its Super Bowl sensation, “The Force,” dropped nine spots to number 10.

Photo: Unruly

