How Google Will Guess What You Want Before You Search For It

Matt Cutts at last week’s Churchill Club event.

Photo: Google via YouTube

Google’s payment system is not just a way for Google to make money from real-world transactions. It also ties back into the company’s goal to provide relevant information BEFORE you search for it.Last week, Google’s top search engineers Matt Cutts, Amit Singhal, and Ben Gomes had an on-stage conversation with Danny Sullivan from Search Engine Land at an event sponsored by the Churchill Club.



Toward the end of the conversation, an audience member asked about “searchless search” — an idea that is core to CEO Larry Page’s vision of search.

Singhal talked about how Google already has tons of information that could be used to provide personalised answers, like your calendar “to do” lists and a map showing your location — so it could remind you that you’re near a store that has an item on your to-do list.

Cutts followed up with this interesting bit:

It’s kind of annoying I have to have a to do list at all, because Google has announced something called Google Wallet. And wouldn’t it be great if you could go to the grocery store and you could buy things with your Google Wallet and all you do is tap to pay, and then over time, if you wanted to and gave permission, Google could say “you haven’t bought cat food for six weeks, normally you bought it every four weeks, do you want to just add cat food to the list?”

The engineers were careful to stress that all this would only be done with your permission.

But it’s an interesting reminder as Google rolls out all these new products like Google+, Offers, and Wallet that they all tie back to the company’s core search business.

As the company said on a recent earnings call, search is Google’s next billion-dollar business — that is, it’s easier to add a billion in revenue to search than it is to create a new billion-dollar business from scratch.

Google posted the entire video to YouTube on Friday, it’s embedded below. The question about “searchless search” comes at 1:12:07.

