Google Wants To licence Miramax Movies For YouTube -- Reports

Google is in preliminary talks acquire the digital rights to Miramax films, multiple outlets are reporting.



Google is reportedly talking to Filmyard, which is in the process of acquiring Miramax from Disney. The licensing deal obviously couldn’t take place until that acquisition is complete, probably by the end of the year.

If true, this is by far Google’s biggest push into premium content for YouTube. This would put the company in much more direct competition with premium streaming services like Netflix and Hulu.

It seems plausible though — the new ad formats that Google has been talking about for YouTube only make sense for longer, premium video.

