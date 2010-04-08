Google Wants To Hire 500 Ad People Right Now

Last year, Google had its first layoffs ever, firing about 500 people in ad sales. The moves were part of a re-organisation following US sales boss Tim Armstrong’s departure to AOL.



The company would now like to add that headcount back.

Company officials told AdWeek it plans to hire over 500 staffers in positions ranging “from a strategic partner development manager within the Google TV Advertising group to a display sales operations manager, media and platforms at AdX (Google’s exchange).”

AdWeek reports that “Google is also seeking an inventory analyst for YouTube, an account planner for its automotive vertical (based in Detroit) and an associate for the Google Books and News group.”

Interested in applying? Better study up here: 15 Google interview questions that will make you feel stupid.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.