Google Wants To Consolidate All The Wifi Lawsuits Against It In California

Google is seeking to consolidate all of the lawsuits against it over the private wifi data sniffed by its Street View cars into a single class action in California.



Google has been hit with eight lawsuits over this issue in the U.S. so far.

Google’s motion, spotted by Mike Rogoway of the Oregonian, argues that all the cases are similar, and that California, where Google is headquartered, is the logical location for a single trial, since most of the relevant witnesses live there.

Read the full complaint:

Google Motion to Move class actions to California



