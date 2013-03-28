Google Wants To Build Google Glasses In The United States

A typical Google Glass user.

Google is working with Chinese manufacturing giant Foxconn to assemble Google Glass in the United States, Tim Bradshaw at the FT reports.



Bradshaw’s sources tell him Google is making Glass at a facility in Santa Clara, California. The rationale is that Glass is a new technology and Google wants its engineers to be close by for any tweaking that needs to be done.

The components and parts for Glass will still come from Asia. The construction of Glass will happen in California.

Google Glass is Google’s first crack at making its own wearable computers. It uses a touch panel earpiece and a piece of Glass to convey information like weather, emails, and directions.

If Google makes Glass in the U.S. it would be the second major tech company build something in the U.S. Apple is also planning on making a Mac in the U.S..

