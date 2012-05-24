Google Wants To Be Your New Flickr

Google+ is succeeding in small bursts, feature by feature. As a social network competing with Facebook it’s a flop, but its video-chat tool Hangouts is a winner. Now photo sharing is poised to be the service’s next breakout hit, thanks to an enthusiastic community of photographers who like the focus on attractive full-size images, Google+’s new photo-centric iPhone app, and a uniquely Google passion for metadata.



In fact, Google+ is pushing hard on the photography front and is in a great position to dominate the floundering Flickr.

