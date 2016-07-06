Google wants Oracle's lawyer to be punished for revealing its business deal with Apple

Google is still hoping the court will slap Oracle and its lawyer with fines for publicly revealing things about Google’s Android business that Google did not want to reveal, reports Ars Technica’s Joe Mullin.

For instance, in court, Oracle’s lawyers said that Google paid Apple $1 billion in 2014 to keep its search bar on the iPhone. Those statements wound up in a public court transcript, and Bloomberg reported on the number.

Oracle’s lawyers also gave various figures on how much money Android makes for Google, at one point reporting that

Android has generated $31 billion for Google and $22 billion in profit.

This was all part of Oracle’s copyright infringement lawsuit against Google over Android. The two were back in court in May to determine what damages, if any, Google owed Oracle over Google’s use of certain parts of Java in its Android operating system. Oracle wanted Google to pay it billions of damages. Oracle was using information it gleaned from Google during the discovery phase of the trial to justify why it thought Google owed it that much money.

The jury decided that Google’s use of Java was covered under the “fair use” provision of the copyright law, so Google didn’t owe Oracle anything.

With the trial concluded, Google wants the judge to reconsider a motion it filed in January that argued Oracle’s lawyers should be held accountable for revealing details about its business, reports Mullin. The judge delayed ruling on that until after the trial.

In its original motion, Google’s lawyers argued:

“Oracle’s counsel Annette Hurst recently disclosed in open court self-serving representations of sensitive confidential financial information of both Google and third-party Apple Inc., as well as extremely confidential internal Google financial information.”

On top of this, Google is also asking that Oracle be ordered to reimburse Google for $3.9 million in its legal fees.

Although Oracle lost the jury trial, the case may not be over. Oracle says it still thinks it is in the right on the whole situation and plans to appeal.

