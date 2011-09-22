Many Sprint Customers STILL Can't Use Google Wallet

Photo: Dylan Love/Business Insider

Google Wallet officially went live on Monday.Sort of.



While participating merchants are ready to start receiving payments from Nexus S 4G phones, we’re hearing that a lot of Sprint customers (us included!) are still waiting for the software update that makes Google Wallet work.

We spoke to Google, and a rep assured us the update will push to our phone by the end of the week. He promised.

There’s no way to force the update, so you have to wait for Sprint to roll it out. Keep an eye on your notifications window.

It’s kind of disappointing that Google made a big stink over Wallet, yet couldn’t get Sprint to issue the update in time for launch day.

As we’ve said before, Google Wallet only works on Nexus S 4G phones from Sprint.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.