Does It Suck To Be Steve Ballmer? -- The SAIcast Discuss

Photo: AP
Sure, Google Wallet is neat, but the bottomline is that Google will have a very difficult time convincing people to use their phone to pay for stuff.
Because using a credit card isn’t that hard.
Also, how much does it suck to be Steve Ballmer right now?
