Does It Suck To Be Steve Ballmer? -- The SAIcast Discuss

Photo: AP

SUBSCRIBE TO THIS PODCAST ON ITUNES HERE >>Sure, Google Wallet is neat, but the bottomline is that Google will have a very difficult time convincing people to use their phone to pay for stuff.



Because using a credit card isn’t that hard.

Also, how much does it suck to be Steve Ballmer right now?

Or download this episode (right click and save)

Intro music – Summer by Mind The Gap

And Don’t Miss Our Earlier SAIcasts…

• Will Zynga’s Early IPO Pay Off?



• Steve Jobs Will Always Let You Know What He’s Thinking



• Why Apple Is Releasing The Next iPhone In September



Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.