Google Wallet Will Finally Launch Monday

Google Wallet, Google’s mobile payment and daily deals service, will officially launch tomorrow, according to TechCrunch.TechCrunch says vendors who are participating in Google Wallet have received memos from Google saying the program will go live on September 19.



Google Wallet was first unveiled in May in NYC. (Click here to go back and read our live coverage.)

Wallet lets you load your credit cards to its app and tap your NFC-enabled phone to a special reader to make purchases.

It also ties in Google Offers, Google’s semi-new Groupon clone. That means whenever you buy a Google Offer from a local vendor, Google Wallet automatically factors in your discount when you make the purchase.

The downside: Only Nexus S 4G (available on Sprint) owners will be able to use Google Wallet at first.

Luckily, we have a Nexus S handy, so we’re going to give Google Wallet a spin this week. Stay tuned to see how it works.

