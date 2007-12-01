Google Great, Yahoo a Mess: One Advertiser Weighs In

We just chatted with a significant New York-headquartered customer of Google (GOOG) and Yahoo (YHOO). Just one anecdote, obviously, but jibes with other feedback we’ve heard.

In 2004, the advertiser spent 3 times more money on Google than Yahoo.

In 2005, the advertiser spent the SAME amount on both sites.

In 2006, the Google-Yahoo ratio climbed back to 3 to 1.

In 2007, the Google-Yahoo ratio will be a startling 9 to 1.

What is Google doing right, and what is Yahoo doing wrong? To paraphrase…

Yahoo is a bureaucratic nightmare. They have four different salespeople calling on us–individually. When we ask a question, it takes a week to get a response.

Meanwhile, over at Google:

In 2005, Google had pathetic customer service. We would tell them we were spending $2 million and wanted to spend more, so please send over a salesperson. They would say: Send us a proposal, and maybe we’ll consider it. Now, Google has five young guns sucking up to our young guns every chance they get. The schmooze them, fly them out to the west coast twice a year. They say, “How can we get you to spend more money with us?” We say “Here’s how,” and they make it happen.

