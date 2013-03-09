Google VP Urs Hölzle Suggests Facebook Is Ripping Off Google+

For the most part, the people of Silicon Valley don’t publicly trash talk each other. Thankfully, Google VP Urs Hölzle is willing to break from this boring tradition.



On his Google+ page, he links to a LA Times story that says people are saying Facebook’s redesign copies Google+.

Hölzle adds his own commentary, saying, “Proud to see +Mark Zuckerberg promote G+. Imitation is the sincerest form of flattery!”

For the record, this is what Google+ looks like. Below this, we have the new Facebook design.

Photo: Screenshot

Photo: Facebook

