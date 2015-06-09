Another Google exec just left for one of the hottest companies in Silicon Valley

Daniel Sturman, an 8-year Google executive who most recently was a VP of engineering, has joined the data analytics firm Cloudera as its VP of engineering on Monday.

The press release says Sturman will “lead all development within the company, with the Apache Software community and with Cloudera’s 1,600+ global partners.”

Cloudera is one of the largest companies in the fast-growing field of data analytics, which means it helps companies make sense of the massive amounts of data they’re collecting every day. Cloudera is still private, but has raised more than $US1.2 billion so far, and its latest valuation is rumoured to be around $US4.8 billion.

It’s one of several hot companies that uses a technology called Apache Hadoop, which originally came out of Yahoo and is widely used there, and was based on research that came out of Google. Hortonworks, also based on Hadoop, had a $US100 million IPO last December and is currently worth over $US1 billion.

Cloudera CEO Tom Reilly said in a statement, “The original design concepts for Apache Hadoop and many of the ensuing innovative analytic projects originate from Google. We are excited to have a Google technology leader who understands modern architectures and the art of turning data into insight take our platform to the next level.”

Sturman updated his LinkedIn page but there’s no description under his role at Cloudera. At Google, Sturman was responsible for managing Google’s compute projects, including Google Compute Engine and Google App Engine.

Sturman’s move marks another big name departure from Google in recent weeks. Earlier today, it was announced that Neal Mohan, the ex-DoubleClick executive who was reportedly paid $US100 million by Google, would leave the company for Dropbox. In March, Google X executive Mary Lou Jepsen jumped ship to work at Oculus, while former VP of Google X Megan Smith also left last year to become the next CTO of the United States.

