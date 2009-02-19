Google Vows No Settlements With Patent Trolls

How to do you beat off a patent troll? You can post a $50,000 reward for anyone who can help your prove your case. Or you can band together with industry partners and start an open-source IP repository a la IBM’s (IBM) “Linux Defenders.”



And then there’s the Google (GOOG) way: Throw down the gauntlet against all comers, and vow to destroy the opposition with the might of your lawyers.

If you can afford it, we like the Google way.

Bloomberg: Google Inc. is going on the offensive to fight patent claims, a strategy the Internet-search company says will deter frivolous lawsuits.

The number of patent challenges against Google rose to 14 last year, from 11 in 2007 and three in 2006. The company wants to curb that growth by fighting rather than settling lawsuits, said Catherine Lacavera, Google’s senior litigation counsel.

“I would love to say we’re seeing a levelling off of patent filings,” Lacavera said in an interview. “It’s our hope this will serve as a deterrent.”

