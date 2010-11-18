Google Voice UX/UI Designer Quits For Startup Milo

Milo – the shopping search engine that you can use to find products in-stock at local stores – has poached a top Google UI/UX designer and made her Director of User Experience.



Her name is Melissa Sedano. At Google, she lead the design of Google Adwords, Analytics and Voice.

Google’s had a hard time hanging on to talent lately. Partly that’s because other companies, Facebook in particular, go after the companies engineers hard. Partly its because Google is turning into a big company – one where you don’t have to work very hard.

To combat the attrition issue, Google just gave all its employees a 10% raise and a $1,000 bonus.

Melissa already revamped Milo’s look. Check it out:

Before:

Milo after:

