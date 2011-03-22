Sprint Will Let You Use Your Google Voice Number For Free

Photo: Google YouTube Channel

There’s good news for Sprint customers who feel like they’re getting a raw deal after the AT&T and T-Mobile merger.Sprint now lets customers use their Google Voice number for no extra charge. That means you’ll have one number for unlimited free texts, transcribed voicemail, calls within Gmail, and more.



Anyone who uses Google Voice, knows this is a huge win for Sprint customers. Earlier this year Google Voice allowed you to port your number to your carrier, but you were subject to early termination fees. Now Sprint has made it easy to make Google Voice your only number for no extra charge.

The service will start with the release of Samsung’s Nexus S 4G on Sprint, and will soon be available on all Sprint phones. You can visit Google Voice’s explainer page to sign up for an email alert.

You’ll have to use the Google Voice Android app for most of the benefits such as unlimited texting and cheap international calls. But if you use your phone’s native texting app, you’ll be subject to Sprint’s texting rates.

