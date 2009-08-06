Google Voice On iPhone Gets A Hand

While the FCC investigates why Apple (AAPL) rejected Google’s (GOOG) iPhone app for its Google Voice Internet phone service — and yanked third-party apps off its App Store — one guy is taking matters into his own hands.



Photographer and Ironic Sans blogger David Friedman has built a Web app that generates bookmarklets for iPhone users to make Google Voice calls.

Friedman:

I’ve put together a web app at http://www.ironicsans.com/gv that generates bookmarklets for anyone you want to call with Google Voice, allowing you to organise your contacts as Safari bookmarks. You can arrange them in folders, and then dialling from your bookmarks is as simple as dialling from your normal Contacts app: just tap to dial!

Setting up the first phone number takes a few more steps than I’d like, but after that the rest are easy. Maybe you won’t want to take the trouble to add everyone from your Address Book, but it’s easy to set up a “Google Voice Faves” folder with all your most-called people.

Obviously this doesn’t make up for Apple’s blocking native iPhone apps, but it’s better than nothing.

(Via Daring Fireball)

