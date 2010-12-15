Google Voice Now "Works" On iPad And iPod Touch -- But You Can't Make VoIP Calls

Photo: Google

Google’s new Google Voice app can now be loaded onto Apple’s iPod touch and iPad devices, opening new markets for Google Voice users.But you can’t use the app to make VoIP calls on the devices. All you can do is use it to initiate Google Voice calls on other actual phones, which uses up calling minutes.



(You can make VoIP calls on the iPod touch in Skype and other apps.)

The good news is that you can use the Google Voice app to send and receive free text messages.

