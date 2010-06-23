Google Voice Now Open To Everybody

Google Voice has left the private beta stage, and is now open to the public, Google just announced in a blog post.



Google Voice is a pretty useful service that gives users one unified phone number. It allows users to send texts from the web and it transcribes voice mail and delivers it to email.

It’s small for now, with just 1 million regular users. Down the road it could disrupt Skype as well as traditional phone companies.

Below is a video from Google explaining Google Voice.



Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.