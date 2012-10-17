GOOGLE VOICE: Larry Page Speaks!

Photo: Screenshot

Google CEO Larry Page has recovered his voice—at least partially.New York Times reporter Claire Cain Miller just tweeted that Page is speaking at the search giant’s Zeitgeist conference, which is taking place in Paradise Valley, Arizona.



But tech blogger Robert Scoble writes on Facebook that Page sounded “hoarse.”

Page suffered an unspecified ailment which prevented him from speaking at several public events, including Google’s annual meeting of shareholders, its I/O conference for developers, and its second-quarter earnings call.

Wall Street analysts worried, but Page reassured employees that he had “nothing seriously wrong” with his health.

Page’s appearance at Zeitgeist suggests he’ll also be back for Google’s third-quarter earnings tomorrow.

We asked Google to speak on the matter and we’ll update if we hear back.

Update: We added Scoble’s observation that Page sounded hoarse.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.