Google Voice For iPhone Pulled From The App Store Because It Keeps Crashing

Google has pulled its Google Voice iPhone app from the App Store because the latest version keeps crashing, Engadget reports.Google told Engadget that the app’s latest update causes it to crash at sign in.



The app has been pulled from the store until the bug can be fixed. (Don’t worry, if you already have Google Voice on your phone you can still use it.)

We’ve been having problems with Google Voice since upgrading to iOS 5. The app crashes almost every time we try to check our inbox. Still, the problem doesn’t appear to be affecting everyone. We’ll keep you posted once the bug-free version is live in the App Store.

