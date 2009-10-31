Google Voice Has 1.4 Million Users, 40% Use It Every Day

Google has kept its Google Voice service small on purpose — still invitation-only — but among early adopters, it’s quite popular.

According to a document that Google filed with the FCC, obtained by BusinessWeek, Google Voice has 1.419 million users, of whom 570,000, or 40%, use it every day.

This suggests that while it’s nowhere near the size of Skype, which has 521 million registered users, many users are relying on it as a full-time complement to (or replacement for) their telephone service.

Full story at BusinessWeek >

