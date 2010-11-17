Google Voice App For The iPhone Is Finally Here

Photo: Mashable

An official Google Voice app for the iPhone is finally live in the iTunes App Store. It’s been a long time coming.Google first submitted the app for its phone call and texting service to the App Store over a year ago. The long waiting period since has been extremely controversial. Soon after Google submitted the app, it was widely reported that Apple had rejected it on the grounds that it duplicated a core iPhone function.



The FCC launched an investigation. AT&T denied allegations it had urged Apple to reject the app. Apple denied that Voice had been rejected at all, saying it was still under review. Google said that was a lie.

But now it’s finally here. Get your free phone number, calls, and texts here.

