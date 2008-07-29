Google, Viacom Still Talking About YouTube Data. On Deck: Chad Hurley And Steve Chen

Two weeks ago, Google (GOOG) and Viacom (VIA) agreed to negotiate a specific protocol on the hand-over of YouTube’s user data within seven business days that would keep users anonymous but still allow Viacom to make its case.



That deadline passed on Thursday of last week, and sources say Google made a proposal to Viacom for the handover, along with the other parties suing Google/YouTube, including the English Premier League, The Scottish Premiere League, and Cherry Lane Music Publishing.

Viacom isn’t commenting on Google’s proposal; no doubt we’ll hear more on the $1 billion lawsuit on Viacom’s Q2 earnings call Tuesday.

But the bigger face-off comes on Monday Aug. 4 when the next deadline expires. That’s when Google (GOOG) and Viacom (VIA) are supposed to come to an agreement on the transfer of YouTube logging data of “the parties’ employees and agents.” In other words, what did YouTube founders Chad Hurley and Steve Chen know and when did they know it?

Judge Stanton seemed to be under no illusion that this issue would be solved easily: “If parties cannot reach agreement on this issue, any party may submit it to the court,” his stipulation said.

