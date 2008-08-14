Google, Viacom Still Negotiating On YouTube Logs, Employee Data

Attorneys are still hashing out two critical issues in Viacom’s (VIA) $1 billion lawsuit against Google (GOOG): how to hand over YouTube’s user logs the user data of Google and YouTube employees.



The second issue in particular is loaded with intrigue: did founders Chad Hurley and Steve Chen, or any other YouTube employees upload episodes, say, of The Daily Show or South Park, which has long been he suspicion at Viacom?

As of last week, the deadlines a Federal judge set in both matters had passed. But sources close to the talks say they’re ongoing, and while they won’t comment on the specifics, no one yet has complained to Judge Stanton of an impasse. As long as both parties consent, they can talk as long as they want. “If parties cannot reach an agreement on this issue, any party may submit it to the court,” he wrote in his order.

Both sides need a deal. Viacom has spent a lot of time and money on its Web strategy, but its growth has been tepid. Getting its content on the world’s biggest video site could help. And YouTube needs access to as much professional content as it can get its hands on — a source close to the company says professional content accounts for 45% of all viewing on the site, and it’s pretty much the only stuff advertisers want to touch.

See Also:

Google: We Still Haven’t Made Anything From YouTube, Postini, But DoubleClick Is A Cash Machine

Google, Viacom Still Talking About YouTube Data. On Deck: Chad Hurley And Steve Chen

Google, Viacom Reach Deal On Your YouTube Data, Not Chad Hurley’s

The Cost Of YouTube’s Data Hand-Over: $12 Million

Viacom Doesn’t Want Everyone’s YouTube’s History. It Wants Chad Hurley’s

YouTube Source Code Safe, But Your Viewing Records Aren’t

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.