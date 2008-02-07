Google Vets' How-To Site Debuts, Raises $8M

We’ve been writing about Howcast, the how-to video site founded by Google vet Jason Liebman, since August. It’s now up, backed by an $8 million Series A round led by Tudor Investment Corp.

Based in NYC (sales, HQ, video production) and San Francisco (engineering), Howcast is yet another entrant in the burgeoning instructional video scene. Its twist: It is producing its own short videos, aggregating others’ and trying to entice amateurs to make their own clips for the site by giving them a pre-approved script and offering to share ad revenue with them.

We met with Jason yesterday, who wouldn’t talk about what he’s spending to create his videos, or what kind of advertising revenue he thinks he can generate. But he did show us the site, which is slick, and the proprietary player he’s built for it, which we were particularly impressed with. We look forward to hearing more.

See Also: Stealth Startup Howcast Shows Some Leg

Howcast: Google NY Vet’s Stealth Startup

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.