Google Vet Befriends NYC Startup, Looks For Horny Nerds

Chris Sacca, a high-profile Google exec who left in December to become an angel investor, is working with an unnamed NYC startup, and he’s trying to help them hire. Sacca describes his investment as an “edgy little content company” which needs its “first full-time tech lead.” He says the mysterious site is a “rapidly growing web property, which already has tons of sweet press, sick and steadily growing traffic, and some very passionate users.”

Then Chris posts a bunch of tech specs, few of which mean much to the SAI staff. But we do understand the final part of the pitch:

It isn’t porn, gambling, nor an outpost for fascist propaganda. That said, this site is extremely cool, currently being courted for acquisition, AND chicks dig it. I am quite willing to bet that working with these guys will get you laid.

Obviously we’d love to know what NYC startup fits the bill, for many reasons, and not all of them are prurient (for instance, one of Chris’ earlier investments was Photobucket, so we’d love to see what he finds worthy here). If we hear we’ll update, but in the meantime please feel free to offer up guesses in comments.

