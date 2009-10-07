Busted! Google, Verizon Wireless CEOs Scoop Their Own Android Handset Announcements

Verizon Wireless said this morning it planned to announce two Google-powered phones it would sell by the end of the year.

No need to wait for a press release: The companies’ CEOs seem to have let the cats out of the bag in a photo shoot.

As Engadget points out, Eric Schmidt appears to be holding an HTC phone — perhaps a Verizon-branded HTC Hero. And Verizon Wireless CEO Lowell McAdam appears to be holding a Motorola phone that’s code-named “Sholes.”

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.