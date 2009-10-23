Google, Verizon Join Forces To Support Net Neutrality

Google (GOOG) and Verizon (VZ) turned heads by issuing a joint statement in (moderate) support of a net neutrality ahead of today’s FCC vote on the issue.



The two companies have been publicly at odds with each other on whether further regulation to assure neutrality is necessary. Verizon is opposed, Google in favour.

Today’s statement bridged the gap by affirming that the FCC should affirm that its existing neutrality principles should be enforceable.

The FCC will vote on new rules later today.

Full statement below:

Verizon and Google might seem unlikely bedfellows in the current debate

around network neutrality, or an open Internet. And while it’s true we

do disagree quite strongly about certain aspects of government policy in

this area–such as whether mobile networks should even be part of the

discussion–there are many issues on which we agree. For starters we

both think it’s essential that the Internet remains an unrestricted and

open platform–where people can access any content (so long as it’s

legal), as well as the services and applications of their choice.

There are two key factors driving innovation on the web today. First is

the programming language of the Internet, which was designed over 40

years ago by engineers who wanted the freedom to communicate from any

computer, anywhere in the world. It enables Macs to talk to PCs,

Blackberry Storms to iPhones, the newest computers to the oldest

hardware on the planet across any kind of network–cable, DSL, fibre,

mobile, WiFi or even dial up.

Second, private investment is dramatically increasing broadband capacity

and the intelligence of networks, creating the infrastructure to support

ever more sophisticated applications.

As a result, however or wherever you access the Internet the people you

want to connect with can receive your message. There is no central

authority that can step in and prevent you from talking to someone else,

or that imposes rules prescribing what services should be available.

Transformative is an over-used word, especially in the tech sector. But

the Internet has genuinely changed the world. Consumers of all stripes

can decide which services they want to use and the companies they trust

to provide them. In addition, if you’re an entrepreneur with a big idea,

you can launch your service online and instantly connect to an audience

of billions. You don’t need advance permission to use the network. At

the same time, network providers are free to develop new applications,

either on their own or in collaboration with others.

This kind of “innovation without permission” has changed the way we do

business forever, fueling unprecedented collaboration, creativity and

opportunity. And because America has been at the forefront of most of

these changes, we have disproportionately benefited in terms of economic

growth and job creation.

So, in conjunction with the Federal Communications Commission’s national

plan to bring broadband to all Americans, we understand its decision to

start a debate about how best to protect and promote the openness of the

Internet. FCC Chairman Julius Genachowski has promised a thoughtful,

transparent decision-making process, and we look forward to taking part

in the analysis and discussion that is to follow. We believe this kind

of process can work, because as the two of us have debated these issues

we have found a number of basic concepts to agree on.

First, it’s obvious that users should continue to have the final say

about their web experience, from the networks and software they use, to

the hardware they plug in to the Internet and the services they access

online. The Internet revolution has been people powered from the very

beginning, and should remain so. The minute that anyone, whether from

government or the private sector, starts to control how people use the

Internet, it is the beginning of the end of the Net as we know it.

Second, advanced and open networks are essential to the future

development of the Web. Policies that continue to provide incentives for

investment and innovation are a vital part of the debate we are now

beginning.

Third, the FCC’s existing wireline broadband principles make clear that

users are in charge of all aspects of their Internet experience–from

access to apps and content. So we think it makes sense for the

Commission to establish that these existing principles are enforceable,

and implement them on a case-by-case basis.

Fourth, we’re in wild agreement that in this rapidly changing Internet

ecosystem, flexibility in government policy is key. Policymakers

sometimes fall prey to the temptation to write overly detailed rules,

attempting to predict every possible scenario and address every possible

concern. This can have unintended consequences.

Fifth, broadband network providers should have the flexibility to manage

their networks to deal with issues like traffic congestion, spam,

“malware” and denial of service attacks, as well as other threats that

may emerge in the future–so long as they do it reasonably, consistent

with their customers’ preferences, and don’t unreasonably discriminate

in ways that either harm users or are anti-competitive. They should also

be free to offer managed network services, such as IP television.

Finally, transparency is a must. Chairman Genachowski has proposed

adding this principle to the FCC’s guidelines, and we both support this

step. All providers of broadband access, services and applications

should provide their customers with clear information about their

offerings.

Doubtless, there will be disagreements along the way. While Verizon

supports openness across its networks, it believes that there is no

evidence of a problem today — especially for wireless — and no basis

for new rules and that regulation in the US could have a detrimental

effect globally. While Google supports light touch regulation, it

believes that safeguards are needed to combat the incentives for

carriers to pick winners and losers online.

Both of our businesses rely on each other. So we believe it’s

appropriate to discuss how we ensure that consumers can get the

information, products, and services they want online, encourage

investment in advanced networks and ensure the openness of the web

around the world. We’re ready to engage in this important policy

discussion.

