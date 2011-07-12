Google Ventures Will Invest A Whopping $200 Million Next Year

Google Ventures is doubling its yearly investment amount to $200 million this year, the Journal reports in a long look at the fund.



Yowza.

$200 million is already larger than a lot of VC funds, and that’s invested over a period of several years. As usual, Google thinks big and goes big.

That being said, Google Ventures has already had some exits, with ngmoco, HomeAway, and Silver Spring Networks (which hasn’t exited but recently filed to go public).

The people at Google Ventures are adamant that they don’t take Google’s strategy in account when it comes to investing and that the fund is independent from the rest of the company. The fund uses resources from the company however: it uses Google’s huge database of resumes from qualified applicants to help portfolio companies recruit (is that legal?), and has a “Googlers in Residence” program, with top Googlers coming to work with/at portfolio companies.

