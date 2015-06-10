Google's venture arm showed off some of Google's coolest toys at its party today

Google Ventures held a barbecue in Silicon Valley this afternoon, and some of Google’s most advanced projects made an appearance.

Partner Dave Munichello tweeted out the pictures of Google’s self-driving car:

A four-legged robot:

And what looks to be some kind of drone:

The venture arm of Google is run independently from the rest of the business. Basically, it’s like any other VC firm, but instead of raising funds from a variety of limited partner investors, it has only one: Google.

But that also means that Google Ventures has at its disposal a lot cooler toys than most VC firms, whose limited partners are usually things like pension funds or sovereign wealth funds.

