Google's venture arm showed off some of Google's coolest toys at its party today

Google Ventures held a barbecue in Silicon Valley this afternoon, and some of Google’s most advanced projects made an appearance.
Partner Dave Munichello tweeted out the pictures of Google’s self-driving car:
A four-legged robot:
And what looks to be some kind of drone:
The venture arm of Google is run independently from the rest of the business. Basically, it’s like any other VC firm, but instead of raising funds from a variety of limited partner investors, it has only one: Google.
But that also means that Google Ventures has at its disposal a lot cooler toys than most VC firms, whose limited partners are usually things like pension funds or sovereign wealth funds.
NOW WATCH: This fashion brand used drones instead of models at their runway show in Silicon Valley
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.