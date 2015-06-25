Google Ventures is investing in a children's book company

YouTube/lostmy.name A still from a promotional video for Lost My Name.

Google Ventures has announced that it is investing in London-based startup Lost My Name, TechCrunch reports.

Lost My Name creates personalised books based around a child’s name. The books are created and ordered online, then sent out to printing partners around the world. The high-tech approach makes it cheap to product and deliver the books.

TechCrunch reports that Lost My Name is raising a $US9 million Series A valuation lead by Google Ventures, with Greycroft, The Chernin Group, Allen & Co, and Cris Conde also participating.

Lost My Name says it’s going to use the money to expand to the US, bringing its personalised books to an American audience.

The investment in Lost My Name is the second Google Ventures announcement today. It has also invested in another London startup: Yieldify.

