Peter Read has left Google Ventures

Getty/Anthony Harvey Peter Read (right) and Google Ventures partner MG Siegler at TechCrunch Disrupt.

Peter Read is no longer a general partner at Google Ventures, TechCrunch reports.

It isn’t yet clear why Read left the European arm of Google’s VC firm, or whether he will be replaced. His departure leaves Eze Vidra, Tom Hulme, and Avid Larizadeh as the remaining general partners there.

A Google Venture spokesperson confirmed the departure to TechCrunch. We’ve reached out to Google Ventures for more details.

Until June, Google had only made one investment from its European fund, backing music rights collection platform Kobalt in February. But in June, it announced a number of investments, including the Oxford Science Innovation Fund, e-commerce startup Yieldify, and children’s book company Lost My Name.

Google launched its European VC fund in July last year, charging it and its four London-based general partners with picking out the best ideas from European entrepreneurs.

