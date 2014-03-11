Google Ventures Founder Sells Palo Alto Home Next To Tim Cook's For $US3 Million [PHOTOS]

Madeline Stone
Bill Maris, founder and managing partner of Google Ventures, has sold his Palo Alto home for its asking price of $US2.85 million, according to Realtor.com.

The home has four bedrooms and a beautifully modern design, but the most interesting part of it may be who happens to live next door.

Maris’ former home actually shares a small piece of land with a similarly designed house belonging to Apple CEO Tim Cook. Cook reportedly bought the modest, 2,095-square-foot condo for $US1.9 million back in 2010, around the same time Maris moved in.

The decision to keep a rival close by is interesting, especially considering that other tech executives like Marissa Mayer and Mark Zuckerberg have been known to buy surrounding properties just to keep other people away.

Maris reportedly moved to Mountain View in 2012, meaning that Tim Cook will soon have a brand-new neighbour.

The 2,065-square-foot home is situated at the end of an ultra-private driveway, to the rear of Cook's home.

Enter through this glass-paned front door.

The entryway is decorated with some pretty interesting modern art.

The house isn't huge, but there's plenty of space for entertaining in the living room.

And it all flows nicely into the kitchen and eating area.

The kitchen is fully equipped and has lots of storage space.

Here's one of the home's four bedrooms.

The master bathroom is spacious, with a pretty sizable tub.

Another bathroom has some nice blue-green tiling.

This upstairs guest bedroom was converted into an office.

There's similar tile work in this sitting room downstairs.

This back patio would be a great place to relax when the Silicon Valley sun is shining.

